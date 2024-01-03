Reena Dutta And Kiran Rao Look Elegant In Jewel Toned Ethnic Looks For Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Wedding

Reena Dutta And Kiran Rao Look Elegant In Ethnic Looks For Ira's Wedding

The New Year 2024 is beginning on a joyful note for the Khan and Shikhare families. After days of counting down to the D-day, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in a ceremony held in Mumbai this evening. The event saw the couple's family and friends gather to celebrate their union. It was also a delightful moment to see Ira Khan's mother and former stepmother pleasantly come together for the happy occasion. All eyes were trained on the happy couple but we couldn't miss how elegant Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, both Aamir Khan's ex-wives, looked as they gathered under one roof for the night's festivities.

Mother of the bride Reena Dutta looked resplendent in a teal anarkali suit, which featured an embroidered kurta with long sleeves which was until the ankle in length and open down the front. It was paired with a narrow dupatta and matching bottoms, both in the same teal shade. Reena completed the look with stone-studded dangling earrings.

Former stepmother of the bride Kiran Rao chose a colour blocked saree for the momentous occasion. The ivory and gold silk garment featured pleats draped over the shoulder, which she paired with an emerald green quarter sleeve blouse. Kiran opted for a statement pearl neckpiece to bring her outfit together.

Both looked absolutely fabulous in their age-appropriate ethnic looks, which were complete with their spectacles on display. The ethnic elegance certainly runs strong in this family.

