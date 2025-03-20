Triptii Dimri Makes Quite An Entry In A Temperature-Raising Sheer Black Gown

Triptii Dimri is acing her chic style game and recently at the Grazia Fashion Awards 2025, the actress brought her best fashion foot forward.

Her classic black look came with an edgy spin. Here's what she wore:

Her stunning look was served in a chic black sheer look. The actress turned heads as she strutted through the red carpet looking her stylish best. Her flouncy black number came with chic sheer details that added to the risque factor. The plunging neckline perfectly complemented the belted pattern and the flared style.

Triptii ditched all kinds of accessories and kept it super minimal. For makeup, the actress opted for a glowy matte look that consisted of a minimal base, pink-toned matte lips and flushed cheeks. Her messy ponytail was just the perfect addition to complete her look.

