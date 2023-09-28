Ananya Panday's Zesty Orange Anarkali Suit Knows Just How To Liven Up Festive Fashion

Ananya Panday in a zesty Anarkali for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

It is officially the beginning of the festive season in India. Festive fashion and ethnic makeup are the most sought-after during this time and who better than the Bollywood celebrities to give us inspiration? Ananya Panday attended a Ganpati celebration in the city in a gorgeous ethnic outfit and made herself the ray of sunshine on a gloomy, monsoon day. The actress picked a zesty orange three-quarter-sleeved kurta with delicate white embroidery at the neckline, hemline, and sleeves. The kurta featured a gorgeous flare. Ananya carried a sheer dupatta in the same colour palette to complement her look. The neat embroidery on the dupatta and the cutwork at the hemline added to the elegance of her look. She opted for a pair of dangling earrings as the only accessory and kept her look subtle and simple with rosy makeup.

Ananya Panday for Ganesh celebrations

Ananya's deep red pre-draped saree for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence simply blew our minds. The festive drape from Arpita Mehta was the perfect ethnic number with a modern twist. Ananya teamed the shimmery drape with a long-sleeved blouse in the same colour palette and made a case for fabulous monochromatic dressing.

When Ananya makes a public or social appearance, she makes sure she is fashionably on point. She recently picked a gorgeous fusion wear outfit from designer label Anamika Khanna for the promotions of Dream Girl 2. The three-piece ethnic number consisted of a gold bralette and a green pre-draped bottom with pleats. Ananya carried an embroidered sheer cape over the shoulders which showcased intricate golden threadwork and embellishment. For accessories, the actress picked a pair of traditional earrings and golden bracelets. Her minimal dewy glow did it's magic too.

Ananya Panday scores a full 10 on the fashion board, no doubt.

