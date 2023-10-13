Bhumi Pednekar In A Black Structured Gown Sent The Drama Quotient Through The Roof

Bhumi Pednekar Brings Drama To The Red Carpet In A Black Structured Gown

Of late, Bhumi Pednekar has been keeping up with her fashion's it girl status. From her appearance at TIFF to her promotional style, Bhumi Pednekar has dished out back-to-back fashion moments. Recently at the Elle Beauty Awards 2023, the Thank You For Coming actress brought her most fashionable foot forward in an all-black look. Her style was the perfect blend of old-school glitz meets modernity. Her penchant for bold sartorial experiments is often showcased in the most high-octane way and yet again, she made a case for the same in her sculptural black gown. In a creative masterpiece from Andrea Brocca, the actress' look was a game changer on the red carpet. She served glamour in full force in her corset number. The structured strapless style came with inflated sides that added drama to the overall attire. Bhumi added to the star-studded style feast in her own striking way. The front slit and floor-sweeping details were perfectly added to her monochrome magic. The curved plunging neckline was clearly meant to be a standout.

Well, that's not all. Her over-the-top outfit was complemented with a sleek beauty look that radiated nothing but elegance and sophistication at its best. The nude glam look came with a tint of peach that added a fresh spin. Her middle-parted open locks and glossy lips fabulously completed her style.

Trust Bhumi Pednekar and her style to serve you with a new trend every time she dresses up.