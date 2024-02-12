Amy Jackson Aces The Corpcore Trend With Black Corset, Grey Jacket And Trousers In Mumbai

Amy Aces The Corpcore Trend In Black Corset, Grey Jacket And Trousers

Corsets have officially become the fashion staple. Many celebrities have been adopting the retro look with a sprinkle of modernity and made it to best-dressed lists. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Amy Jackson. The actress opted for a chic look for a recent night out as she slipped into a flattering black corset top that came with exquisite lace detailing. Adding a touch of corpcore to the vintage plunging neckline bustier was her choice of sleeveless grey jacket and matching flared trousers. For makeup, the diva went for a matte-glowy finish coupled with blushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, mascara-coated wispy lashes, and well-crafted eyebrows. She went the minimal route as she opted for golden ear cuffs and a statement ring to elevate her chic-glam quotient. She rounded off her look with long open hair cascading down her back.

For the promotion of her film Crakk in Mumbai, Amy Jackson turned muse to fashion label Silvia Astore, picking out a halter-neck Opium Dress. The form-fitting ensemble came with a plunging neckline, boasting a dramatic white collar. Amping up the boldness element was the backless design and risque thigh-hit slit. Dainty onyx-black earrings and statement rings summed up her accessory game while peep-toe black stilettos served a classy fervour. Blushed-contoured cheeks on a dewy base, glossy lips, mascara-laden long eyelashes, and well-sculpted eyebrows framed her face beautifully. A neatly secured updo with no tresses left behind delivered the final touches of elegance.

Earlier at an event for Gabriel Chanel Fashion Manifesto, Amy Jackson once again teased us with a sheer play of lace and old-world allure. She leaned on a stunning Magda Butrym-tailored gown featuring a strapless, scalloped neckline bustier, doused with exquisite floral embroidery. She teamed the lacey attire with netted, high-waist stockings adorned with similar embroidery. A fashion luminary, Amy added some sass and a splash of boss-babe vibe by layering the sensuous fit with a black satin-silk overcoat. Golden studs and statement diamond rings enhanced her appeal. Minimal makeup and an open hairdo locked in her overall avatar.

Amy Jackson's wardrobe is the envy of many fashionistas and for good reason.