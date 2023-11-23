Rashmika Mandanna In A Stunning Saree And Ranbir Kapoor In A Blue Suit Sure Do Look Dashing Together

Rashmika And Ranbir Show Chic Contrasting Style While Promoting Animal

The most awaited movie of the year, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal is to be released in December 2023. The actor will be seen with Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. With the recent trailer launch, fans have become even more awestruck. But what grabbed our eyeballs recently were the gorgeous sartorial choices made by the two leads of the movie while promoting it on the sets of the reality show Indian Idol. The two struck the absolutely adorable Korean heart pose in delightful shades of blue and pink.

Rashmika Mandanna looked totally breathtaking in a blush-pink saree with delicate gold motifs and zari borders. The pastel saree was teamed with heavy lace work. The actress teamed the drape with a lacework blouse, which featured a halter neckline in the same pastel colour palette. For accessories, Rashmika kept it minimal by opting for a pair of hoop earrings and a statement ring. Open tresses and soft dewy makeup with a pink lip gloss completed Rashmika's ethnic style perfectly.

Ranbir Kapoor looked as dapper as usual when he chose to wear something that was in contrast to Rashmika's subtle pink colour palette. He wore a bright royal blue coloured suit. Ranbir teamed his full-sleeved royal blue blazer with a pair of well-fitted trousers and wore a crisp white shirt beneath. His neatly-trimmed beard added charm to his look while he accessorised it with a pair of black trendy sunglasses.

As we celebrate the sartorial choices of the celebrity duo, fans eagerly await the release of the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal.

