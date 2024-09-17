Disha Patani's Maroon Bodysuit And Skirt Is Her Welcome Pass To A Stylish Autumn

Disha's Maroon Bodysuit And Skirt Is Her Welcome Pass To A Stylish Autumn

One thing we all can agree to is Disha Patani's looks carry an extraordinary flair. As a fashion trendsetter in her own stunning way, the actress always delivers on a high note. Recently, for the U.S. Polo Assn's event at City Palace, Jaipur, the actress pulled her best fashion strings to make a statement. She created monochrome magic in a stunning maroon number. With a figure-grazing fit and unmatched allure, her look was a solid ten. She went for a scoop neckline bodysuit that featured a slightly corseted style. She paired it with a drape skirt that came with ruched details. Minimal yet statement were the keywords that kept coming up. She went with dainty jewellery choices to let her outfit do all the talking. For makeup, her dewy base paired with coral nude lips and blush seemed like just the perfect choice.

Disha Patani's party girl style is meant to impress. Whenever she decides to deck up, it is of course meant to be a fashion affair. Previously, the actress delivered utmost glam in a chic black latex number that cemented with a stunning bodycon fit. The monochrome pattern was perfect to keep it chic. With her signature dewy glam paired with tinted lips and soft curls, her beauty game was too good to be missed.

Disha Patani's chic girl streak only keeps getting better