ICW 2024: Malaika Arora 'Felt Like A Fierce Goddess' On The Ramp, Designer Picked From 5 Blouses To Make Sure She Did

ICW 2024: Malaika Arora Was "A Fierce Goddess" On The Ramp, Here's Why

The fashion police have their eyes fixated on the FDCI x India Couture Week 2024, which began earlier this week. On Day 3, Malaika Arora filled our style cups with fabulous fashion, and in the after-show discussion, she was all praises for the designer admitting that she felt like nothing less than a "fierce goddess" while playing muse to Siddartha Tytler. The designer's creation featured a glitzy black lehenga featuring a plunging blouse with a daring keyhole cutout. Glittery gold designs on the skirt delivered additional drama. Rahul Khanna who shared the stage with Malaika did not disappoint either. With his equally impressive debonair style, he put on a navy sherwani, embossed with gold embellishments and paired the silhouette with fitted pants. These were all part of the designer's Caligula's Feast collection, which drew inspiration from the Roman Emperor Caligula.

In the after-show discussion, Siddartha Tytler spoke at length about how Malaika and Rahul were the perfect candidates to showcase his creations and also how Malaika's blouse was finalised after a series of selections from a range of designs. Watch the video below for all the details.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Ruled The Ramp In A Structured Glitzy Black Siddartha Tytler Lehenga At ICW 2024

Malaika Arora "Felt Like A Fierce Goddess"

Malaika Arora shared how she felt like a “fierce goddess” while walking in Siddartha Tytler's creation. She said, “I think it was really stunning, very very sexy I have to say and I felt like a fierce goddess. Beautiful collection.”

Siddartha Tytler On Malaika Arora And Rahul Khanna Showcasing His Designs

When asked about how Malaika Arora and Rahul Khanna were the perfect muses for his collection, Siddartha Tytler said, “We always cater to the glamazon which is Malaika, and the perfect man which is Rahul. So to get both of them, it was a greedy attempt to have the best of both worlds and I hope it worked.”

Siddartha Tytler On Choosing Malaika Arora's Blouse

Could you believe that five to six blouses were crafted for Malaika Arora once she confirmed being a showstopper for Siddartha Tytler? The designer revealed this little detail himself. “The lehenga we had made but the blouse, once Malaika confirmed that she is going to be a part of the show, we literally made about five to six blouses. And we were like okay, this one is worthy of her so it just worked perfectly together,” he said.

Siddartha Tytler Speaks On Styling Rahul Khanna

Siddartha Tytler also spoke about Rahul Khanna's natural flair for fashion. When asked about styling Rahul for the runway, the designer said, “Rahul being classic, we didn't even have to try, it was just done.”

Also Read: ICW 2024: Jacqueliene Fernandez Dazzled In A Shimmering Black Strapless Gown And Lace Cape On The Rose Room Runway