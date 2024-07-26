Malaika Arora Ruled The Ramp In A Structured Glitzy Black Siddartha Tytler Lehenga At ICW 2024

Malaika Ruled The Siddartha Tytler Ramp In A Glitzy Lehenga At ICW 2024

The fashion extravaganza at the FDCI India Couture Week 2024 is going in full swing After two days of power-packed fashion parade, Day 3 too has the best of style to offer. Known for his visually impressive applique work, creative designs, and surface embellishments, each tailored masterpiece of Siddartha Tytler delivers an extra dose of drama. The collection displayed by him captured the essence of Caligula's decadent world. It indeed was a fashionable affair as Malaika Arora turned muse for the designer. The actress upped the bar high as she owned the ramp looking like a million bucks in a striking black glitzy lehenga. The structured plunging blouse paired with an embellished lehenga was just the best way to deliver a dose of glam. She went with some bangles, earrings and rings to add an extra edge to her look. She aced her signature glam with a bronzed look, smokey eyes and wispy lashes.

Also Read: Follow Malaika Arora's Full Body Workout To Start "Out The Week Strong" Like She Did

Previously, Nargis Fakhri played muse to Siddartha Tytler for HT City Showstoppers' photoshoot. For the event, the actress picked out a cold-shoulder peplum top in a striking black shade. Padded shoulders and full sleeves added dimension to her look. Staying true to his exquisite features, Siddartha Tytler incorporated glistening crystals and a rhinestone necklace around the ensemble's keyhole cutout neckline. Similar embellishments were seen on the shoulders too. Ruffles at the hem elevated her allure. Cinched at the waist, the outfit fit her like a glove. Nargis paired the top with a black-and-grey, three-tiered tulle skirt. Pleated ruffled details served oomph and panache in equal measure. Needless to say, Nargis embodied a gothic bride in the well-crafted piece.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Strong Core Gave A Strong Start To The Weekend With The Hanuman Danda Yoga Asana

Malaika Arora indeed made sure to make heads turn as she walked the ramp