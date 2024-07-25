Jacqueliene Fernandez Dazzled In A Shimmering Black Strapless Gown And Lace Cape On The Rose Room Runway

Jacqueline owned the runway in delicate black lace gown with a lace cape at India Couture Week

Jacqueliene Fernandez owned the ramp as she walked for Rose Room by Isha J on the second day of FDCI x India Couture Week 2024. The Murder 2 actress looked like her unbelievably beautiful self wearing a stunning piece from the designer's latest collection at the fashion week. Jacqueliene has been a front runner of Bollywood's fashionista brigade delivering winning looks one after the other. Be it her enchanting fashion moments on the silver screen or the more casual ones off it, Jacqueliene is a sure winner when it comes to her style game.

Also Read: Jacqueliene In A Blue Glitzy Dress Starts The Christmas Weekend Stylishly

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/fdciofficial/

Jacqueliene Fernandez closed the show in true showstopper style and looked like a romantic dream while doing so. The Bollywood diva lived up to her glamorous reputation as she strutted out with ease wearing a strapless gown from the label. It was encrusted with shimmer and sequins all over to add a dazzling effect to the look. The floor-grazing ensemble with a train was perfectly teamed with a lace detailed see-through net cape that Jacqueliene wore over her shoulders. The gown and cape worked like the perfect symphony; together adding drama to Jacqueline's big runway moment.

On the accessories front, she went for a diamond-laden necklace that shone from a distance, along with a bedazzled watch and a statement cocktail ring that matched steps with the statement accessory adorning her neckline. As for her hair and makeup for the big night, Jacqueliene's black tresses were styled in an updo and her makeup picks included dark toned shimmery eyelids, a cat-eyeliner to add definition, lots of mascara for va-va voom lashes, a contoured and highlighted face and a bold and beautiful scarlet red lip colour to tie it all together.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/fdciofficial/

This collection is rightly named "Art of Eternity" as it is an ode to the new age bride who stays in touch with her feminine side by picking lace and botanical elements for her big day. It is designer Isha Jajodia's second outing at India Couture Week after making her debut with Rose Room last year. The ethereal collection is largely inspired by floral motifs, leaves and the quintessential idea of eternal love and romance. It featured intricate hand-cut and sewn lace woven on exquisite fabrics, pastels, and darker toned fabrics.

Jacqueliene Fernandez took our breath away in her dreamy and dainty avatar on the ramp for Rose Room by Isha J.

Also Read: Jacqueliene Fernandez's Black Shimmery Versace Dress Wins The LBD Game Fair And Square