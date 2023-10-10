'Fashion Is A Medium For Me To Express Myself,' Says Bollywood Debutant Khushi Kapoor

"Fashion Is A Medium For Me To Express Myself," Says Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor has created a stir in the fashion world with her impeccable sartorial choices before she has officially stepped into Bollywood. The actress, who will be making her Bollywood debut in The Archies, has already gained a huge fan following. The soon-to-be actress recently was invited to Dior's Ready To Wear Spring/Summer 2024 show and grabbed eyeballs instantly with her confidence, effortless dressing, and bold wardrobe choices. Khushi's wardrobe is full of Gen Z fashion; may it be her slinky gowns or festive lehengas, the glam bar is always high and ever rising. No doubt Khushi has a massive following on Instagram and other social media.

Khushi Kapoor recently said, "Fashion is a medium for me to express myself, and it's completely different from the work aspect of me," on being asked her view about the current fashion game. She further added, "I believe that if you do well enough in your work, then it will speak for itself. So, that's not really been a worry in my head. I've always separated the two, and fashion is fun for me."

Khushi also shared "I've never really felt the pressure to look or dress a certain way or fit into any box when it comes to fashion, that's the best part," The actress is usually seen making fashion experiments and opting for trendy outfits.

"I think people like what I wear because I don't try very hard to be liked by others," Khushi said in an interview.

We love Khushi Kapoor's impeccable style and cannot wait for it to only climb higher.

