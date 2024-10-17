Explore The Wildlife Of Kaziranga In Assam With 6 Of Nimrat Kaur's "Painstakingly Chosen" Travel Tips

Nimrat Kaur has been bitten by the travel bug as she had been exploring the natural beauty of the Kazinranga National Park in India's North Eastern state of Assam. The Lunchbox actress looked wanderlust stricken when she dropped a carousel post of postcard-worthy pictures from her travels in the region along with the caption, "My top painstakingly chosen high points of Kaziranga...". It looks like Nimrat Kaur's Kazinranga National Park adventure is one for the travel books; plus her travel tips can come in oh-so-handy on a journey Eastward.

Following in Nimrat Kaur's travel trail, here are five handy travel tips that are sure to come to your aid during your next getaway in the region.

1. First things first, make sure you get your hands on the local Assamese cane hat when you go for jungle safari. This helps with camouflaging into nature and increases the chance of spotting the Rhinoceros or the Royal Bengal Tiger.

2. One can also spot herds of Asian elephants in the national park and not just the poster boy Rhinoceros at Kazinranga. In fact, just like Nimrat you can come across these majestic creatures, that are up to 12 feet in height while they are bathing or just existing in their natural habitat.

3. Do not miss witnessing the cane plantations, like the ones featured in James Cameron's Avatar. They are not just a sight to behold in rain-dense areas but, are also used to manufacture local products.

4. Sambhar deer are also a part of the wildlife of the deep rain forest area that should be viewed in all their grandeur. In fact, Nimrat witnessed this large deer native of the Indian subcontinent who have with a red mark on their neck.

5. Outside of animal life, the Kaziranga National Park is also home to the water hyacinth and 8-9 feet tall termite hills.

6. Breathe in deeply here as it has the best air quality index at 1 or 2, that makes for a fresh travel experience through the lush greenery.

