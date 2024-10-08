Advertisement

Everything You Need To Know About India's First Luxury Electric Cruise In Ajmer, Rajasthan

Rajasthan is now home to India's first luxury electric cruise on the picturesque Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer

Apart from historical forts, palaces and wildlife attractions, Rajasthan has now taken another step to promote sustainable tourism. Rajasthan has launched India's first luxury electric cruise on the picturesque Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer. This initiative blends cultural exploration with eco-friendliness. The luxury e-cruise promises to provide a memorable experience for everyone. The vessel, measuring 22 meters, is a double-decker marvel crafted from lightweight fibre.  

The boat can accommodate up to 150 passengers, with air-conditioned and open-air decks offering scenic views of the lake. One of the best features of this cruise is its commitment towards sustainability. The cruise operates on battery power and includes bio-toilets, which ensures no pollutants seep into the lake. The cruise also plans to integrate solar panels to enhance its eco-friendliness.  

The cruise offers a variety of activities. Ticket prices for this are affordable, making this experience accessible to a large audience. Adults can enjoy the cruise for Rs 350, while the price for children is Rs 250. Travellers on the luxury e-cruise can indulge in various activities and amenities. From delicious cuisine to soothing music to dance performances, one can enjoy many things whilst soaking in the scenery views of Ana Sagar Lake. Safety is said to be the utmost priority of this cruise as they have CCTV cameras located in all corners. They also provide life jackets and a rescue boat. The cruise offers a relaxing time that is ideal for couples and families who want to enjoy a peaceful time.  

Experience India's first-ever e-cruise on your next trip to Rajasthan. 

E-Cruise Service, Rajasthan, Ana Sagar Lake Ajmer
Everything You Need To Know About India's First Luxury Electric Cruise In Ajmer, Rajasthan
