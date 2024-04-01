Even When Disha Patani Is 'Missing' The Beach, She Continues Setting Style Goals In A Printed Swimsuit

Disha Is "Missing" The Beach But Setting Style Goals In A Chic Swimsuit

The fact of the matter is that Disha Patani doesn't need to be taking a dip in a pool or lounging on the seashore to set swimwear style goals. No siree. For this Bollywood star, simply the thought of a tropical paradise is enough to up the resort fashion quotient. We aren't complaining, of course. After all, who would when this one gets busy digging through her closet? In her latest post on Instagram, Disha Patani shared a series of photos wearing a printed string bikini. Featuring narrow straps and a tie-string detail in the centre, the prints were retro-themed florals in shades of brown, green and yellow. The selfies saw the actress strike a couple of poses in front of the camera. As if she were actually heading to the beach, she also left her hair loose and side-parted with her glowing complexion and pert lips on display. She captioned it "missing the" which inserting a tropical island emoji and while we're sure she is, at least we're getting some serious swimwear style out of it, right?

While Disha's recent turn has included ethnic wear and slinky gowns, her style files are best known for her delightful swimwear looks. Back in December, the actress struck a pose by the poolside. Matching the azure hues, she wore a pastel blue string bikini and layered it with a sheer sarong having a yellow floral print.

It's always sunnier with Disha Patani around, whether she's in the pool or not.

