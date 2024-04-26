Esha Gupta's Sheer Black Gown Is An Elevation From The Red Carpet Classic

Esha Gupta's black sheer gown is a red carpet classic

Esha Gupta's Instagram is the perfect mood board for your next big event. Have a wedding to go to? There's a lehenga for it. Have a brunch date invite? Let it be her pantsuit that helps you dress up. You get the gist. So if there's a cocktail party next on the cards, Esha Gupta's latest red carpet delivery may fit the bill. Esha Gupta wore a sheer gown by French designer Isabel Marant at a GQ Awards recently. The dress even though featuring a turtle neck has a keyhole neckline and has sheer side panels and sleeves. The actress added multiple contrasting statements with her gleaming emerald green danglers and mint green manicure. She pulled her hair up in a sleek bun, bringing all the focus to her well-contoured face. Neutral eyeshadow, subtle wing eyeliners, bushy brows and nude lips sealed the deal for her. The generous amount of blush on her cheekbones added a flush of colours to the neutral colour palette.

Esha Gupta's love for black dresses was visible even at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For a Cannes dinner at the Martinez Hotel, Esha enjoyed a night out wearing a beautiful black midi dress from Galvan. The strappy number featured the label's signature style—a rhinestone embellished halter string. The strap pattern elongated the square neck perfectly, adding all the oomph to the look. Esha honestly looked like one fabulous diva with her Maison Valentino pumps. Her glitzy Louboutin clutch added the leftover gleam.

Before this, Esha Gupta wowed us with her black two-piece set. The classic outfit came with just a straight-column skirt and a full-sleeved crop top. A truly minimal piece with no fancy frills, yet it successfully creates a maximal effect on the fashionista's mind. The blouse-style top with a plunging off-shoulder neckline and the low-rise ruched maxi skirt extend the instant risque factor to an otherwise plain silhouette. Esha added the bling quotient in the form of her long diamond earrings and a matching cuff bracelet. Her signature glam included glossy ombre lips, winged eyeliners and bushy brows. She left her wavy tresses open that by the way do justice to her awards night look beautifully.

Esha Gupta's red carpet style is one for the books.

