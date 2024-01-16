Princess Poppy Dressed As The Emmys Goblin On The Red Carpet With A Doll Head Purse

Princess Poppy Dressed As The Emmys 2024 Goblin With A Doll Head Purse

The 2024 Emmys held today morning in Los Angeles was, expectantly enough, a glitzy affair with the usual starry presence. From Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez dazzling in their dresses to Succession and The Bear sweeping the winnings across categories, the occasion saw numerous striking moments through the course of the night. However, there was one figure that trumped it all. Spotted on the Emmys 2024 red carpet was a green goblin. We might have rubbed our eyes a bit to make sure they weren't deceiving us. Yes, there really was a green goblin that walked the red carpet at the awards function.

It turns out the person was Princess Poppy, a drag queen who appeared on season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Covered entirely in a striking shade of green body paint, it was the prosthetic face detailing complete with a wrinkles, a droopy nose and pointed ears that really stood out from the amongst the others. The star wore a pleated green gown which featured a strapless neckline and asymmetrical hemline at the bottom leading to a train behind. A matching set of pearl drop earrings and a necklace were jewellery choices for the look. However, the handbag was the real statement-maker. It was custom made for the star by a creator named Lish and while its moss green shade matching the goblin avatar, it was studded with doll heads and eye motifs for shock value, with an acrylic beaded handle.

Photo Credit: AFP

Turns out that the Emmys 2024 Goblin certainly didn't drop the style quotient.

