Emily Ratajkowski's Sparkling Sheer 1998 Givenchy Dress For The Met Gala 2024 After Party Left Very Little To The Imagination

Emily's Met After Party '98 Givenchy Dress Left Little To The Imagination

Last night's Met Gala 2024 showcased international celebrity style at its most whimsical. From sweeping trains to voluminous skirts to kinetic elements, sartorial standards were elevated on this red carpet, which is considered near holy for global fashionistas. However, the night didn't end there for Hollywood's best dressed. The next stop for the likes of Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Doja Cat and more A-listers were the Met Gala after parties. Emily Ratajkowski was amongst them. The celebrity personality continued her trend of naked dresses at the second event of the night.

Emily attended the Met Gala 2024 after party wearing an entirely sheer dress that was carefully selected from the Givenchy archives. The sheer dress was a Givenchy by Alexander McQueen creation which belonged to the 1998 Spring Summer collection. The naked dress; her second of the night, featured blue fringe detailing over the neckline and hemline with sparkling blue star embellishment. She wore a black bralette top and bottoms beneath and paired the outfit with circular strap heels which covered the length of her legs and finished it off with a black purse in her hand.

Earlier in the night, Emily Ratajkowski attended the Met Gala 2024 wearing a naked dress by Versace from their Fall Winter 2001 collection. With long sleeves and a high neckline in the front, it featured a back cutout and a body-hugging silhouette while being detailed throughout with a silver petal pattern. Emily's dramatic hairstyle and smokey eyes were her constant for both the events.

The style didn't dip even late into the night for Emily Ratajkowski.

