Emily Ratajkowski Was 'Home For A Few Days' To Soak Up Some Californian Sun In A Striped Swim Set And Shorts

Emily Ratajkowski's weekend back home had loads of beach days in chic swim sets

Emily Ratajkowski is an elite member of the bold-and-beautiful club. Don't believe us? Have a look at her Instagram and you will know. Now that the American supermodel is in California, she has opened her holiday wardrobe. And, it serves as an inspiration to those who love nailing risque fits. Emily was seen wearing a halter-neck string bikini. The straps extended into triangular cups ending in an A-line underwire element. But the X-factor was the dual-toned pastel colour of the two-piece number in the shades of pink and white. Double-pin stripes dominated the cups. Totally unconventional! A white shirt in contrasting pink and purple stripes added to the chic quotient. Emily teamed up her upper wear with loose-fitted grey shorts. Her black bikini bottoms peeped from underneath. A multi-tiered gold necklace and cat-eye sunglasses rounded off her uber-cool avatar.

Earlier, Emily Ratajkowski brought the beach to the streets of New York in a two-piece swimsuit from her brand Inamorata. The bikini top left little to the imagination, doused in vibrant shades of orange, red and white. Noodle-thin straps plunged into a decolletage-revealing neckline, covering her assets. She paired the skimpy silhouette with a V-shaped thong, featuring drawstrings at the back. The colour-block print comprised vivid sun illustrations and logo graphics. Red Vans sneakers were all that she needed to elevate the oomph. Golden hoops and statement rings catered to the overall aesthetics. Her tanned glow served pure beauty goals.

Before that, Emily Ratajkowski put on a busty display in an ocean-blue bikini set. The ruched patterns on the bikini top, coupled with pretty heart prints in the maroon hue offered a striking interplay of hues. Emily stayed true to the colour palette and slipped into a matching thong. A gold choker and black rose-encrusted chunky neckpiece suited her skimpy OOTD. Plump lips and a messy open hairdo sealed her beach-ready avatar.

When it comes to bikinis and tropical fashion, we rest our faith in Emily Ratajkowski's collections.

