Elon Musk's Mother Maye Musk Stuns In A Pink <i>Lehenga</i> Set By Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, is in India. The Canadian model and dietitian recently turned a year older and celebrated her day in Mumbai. For her big day, the star chose a fine traditional ensemble. Maye posted a series of pictures from her birthday celebration, thanking her son, Elon, for sending her flowers. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Thank you, Elon, for sending birthday flowers to me in Mumbai."

In the pictures, Maye can be seen donning an all-pink traditional outfit by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. For the night, Maye kept it stylish in a pink lehenga set. Her lehenga consisted of a full-sleeved blouse that came with a boat neckline and sheer detailing all over it. The intricate embroidery and golden embellishments added more elegance to the look. The floral motifs and golden accents all over the outfit add a fine finishing touch to her look. The star further paired it with a matching skirt that had all the matching prints on it. She further elevated her look with a matching sheer dupatta, which added all the additional glam to it. Maye accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. For her makeup, Maye kept it subtle with minimal base, lots of blush and highlighter, mascara on the lashes, winged liner, brown smokey eyelids and bold red lips.