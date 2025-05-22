Elle Fanning Makes A Dazzling Entry At The Cannes 2025 Red Carpet In An Armani Prive Gown

Drop everything and admire Hollywood star, Elle Fanning's red carpet moment at Cannes 2025. On Wednesday, May 21, 2025 the actress attended the Sentimental Value premiere at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival. For which the diva picked a shimmering mint green gown from the shelves of Armani Prive for the occasion.

The ensemble was adorned with blush pink floral appliques, which perfectly complemented the pale green hue of the gown. The strapless dress featured a structured bustier neckline, fitted bodice and a mermaid like silhouette, extending into a modest train. The outfit's design resembled a 'garden in full bloom' with sequin roses climbing from the train to the bodice against a teal sequin backdrop.

Elle paired her ensemble with a pair of platform heels and kept her accessories minimal, allowing the dress to do all the talking. For her makeup of the day, she opted for a beaming base, shimmery eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and pink lips. Elle completed her look by keeping her golden tresses loose in a straight fashion over her shoulders.

Elle Fanning has given us countless swoon-worthy fashion moments. At the Oscars 2025, the actress turned up in Sarah Burton's designed Givenchy gown. The white strapless lace number was made of French Lyon lace and silk tulle and came with a trailing cape and a black bow on the waist. The outfit was inspired by a lace dress from Hubert de Givenchy's first collection.

Elle paired the white gown with a 1958 Cartier choker and a watch. With a dewy base, winged eyeliner, subtle blush and mauve lips, the actress looked gorgeous for her debut Oscars outing. She tied her hair in a chic, middle-parted updo.

No one can do fashion better than Elle Fanning, and her red carpet looks are proof.

