A Peek Into Kim Kardashian's Hallway Revealed This $5 Million Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting

To say that Kim Kardashian lives a charmed life, is an understatement. Besides the custom couture she has designed especially for her curves to take on the red carpet and the incredible destinations she visits across globe, sometimes within hours; it's also her home that displays her love for the finer things in life. Kim recently hosted her celebrity pals for a Wicked viewing party, which saw the stars of the movie, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in attendance with her Kardashian and Jenner sisters and their children.

While the attendees were decked in emerald green pajama suits, balloons, flowers and movie posters were in shades of pink and green, matching the movie's colour palette. In a post shared by Kris Jenner on Instagram, a peek at the Wicked decor for the movie night revealed themed food and drink, balloon arches and seating throughout Kim's house. However, it was something in her hallway that caught the eye. Behind a setting of tables and chairs was a large abstract painting on the neutral-coloured wall. As reported by E!, the work of art is identified as a painting titled Both Poles by Jean-Michel Basquiat. Created in 1982, the acrylic, oilstick and paper collage mounted on canvas features abstract imagery of a black moon, chevron loops, numbers and crosses primarily in black on beige with tints of red and pink visible on it. The artwork by the famous painter was first auctioned by Christie's in 2017 for approximately $4.9 million and later in 2020, sold for approximately $5.1 million.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@krisjenner

It isn't surprising in the least to us that Kim Kardashian's everyday home decor includes artwork by a famous painter worth a cool couple of millions on her walls.

