Dua Lipa's Fabulous Turn In A Sheer Lace Dress Paired Stunningly With Her Cherry Cola Hair

Dua's Fabulous Turn In A Lace Dress Paired Well With Her Cherry Cola Hair

To put it in simple terms, when Dua Lipa struts through the streets, it literally rains fashion. Well, the same was the case when the actress made the New York streets her own personal runway. She truly knows the fashion business well and there is no doubt about it. The Dance The Night Away singer knows how to add glam to every trend that she adorns. Just when we thought that we had seen much of the sheer dress trend, Dua gave us another look to add to our style files. Her head-turning appearance in New York City was served right in a black lace dress that was equal parts sheer and equal parts stunning. The strapless style was perfectly complemented by the fringe detailing which added a luxe touch to her style. She layered the look with a pair of high-waisted black briefs. Her fine fur coat was an attention-grabbing layer that notched up the look in no time. With her simple, minimal glam and cherry cola tresses, she truly rocked the naked dress trend like no one else.

Dua Lipa's pop star style is only going upwards on the style charts. After her mermaid Barbie summer style, it is time to take winter fashion for a turn. Recently, for an event, Dua gave fashion fanatics a run for their money in a classic monochrome look. She picked an exquisite rouge hue from the winter palette to create a statement. Trust her to serve the latest trends of the season. Her cherry cola hair perfectly matched the monochrome aesthetic. From the corset bodice to the scoop neckline, Dua Lipa's ultra-glam style was truly unmatched.

Dua Lipa's formula of sensual dressing was served in a sheer fringe dress and we are not surprised.