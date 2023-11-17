Dua Lipa's Corset Gown Makes A Red Hot Entry On The Red Carpet At Variety's 2023 Power of Women Event

Dua Lipa's Corset Gown Makes A Red Hot Entry On The Red Carpet

Dua Lipa's style has been in a league of its own and we trust the singer to give her tick of approval to the biggest trends of the season. The Levitating songstress has always managed to drop fashion moments every now and then. From giving us a tutorial in fall dressing to acing mermaidcore, Dua Lipa has set quite a mark in the fashion industry. Her latest appearance at Variety's 2023 Power of Women event was all hearts. She ditched all the bling to make a strikingly powerful statement in red monochrome. In a corseted red gown, Dua Lipa stole the show. The scoop neckline number came with a knotted detail that added an extra edge to her overall style. From the fitted bodice to the silky smooth silhouette, her monotone look was indeed made for the red carpet. Her deep red locks complemented the style and her minimal accessory game was right on point with a black crocodile-embossed clutch.

Also Read: Dua Lipa's 28th Birthday Suit Included A Mesh Gucci Bralette And Bedazzled Lavender Pants

Dua Lipa's style has only evolved. Trust the singer to make even casual style work like magic. Previously, she looked stunning in an absolutely chic look and all we could do was take notes. She paired a green and blue t-shirt with wide-legged baggy denims to ace street-style chic at its best. Her sleek black belt and sports shoes were perfect to complete the look.

Also Read: Dua Lipa Takes Her Title Of Mermaid Barbie Very Seriously In A Fiery Red Sheer Crochet Dress By The Sea

Dua Lipa's best style has always managed to widen the fashion horizon and this latest look is proof enough.