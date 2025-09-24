Dominica Offers One Of The Easiest Permanent Residency Programmes And Indians Can Apply Too

If you have ever dreamt of living in the Caribbean, Dominica is one of the easiest places to make that dream come true. The island nation offers a relatively straightforward route to permanent residency, and for Indians, this is an attractive option not only because of its simplicity but also because of the lifestyle benefits the island brings.

How Permanent Residency In Dominica Works

To qualify for a Dominica Residence Permit, you must either:

Renew a temporary residence permit every year for 5 consecutive years

Hold a valid work permit in Dominica for 5 years.

Once these conditions are met, you can apply for permanent residency with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Labour.

Key Requirements For First-Time Applicants

If you are applying for the first time, here's what you need to keep in mind:

Valid passport: Your passport should be valid for at least six months beyond its expiry. If not, renewal before applying is mandatory.

Extension of stay: Visitors who wish to move towards residency must apply for an extension of stay at the Immigration Department before filing their residency application, unless their status has already changed to a work or residence permit. Without this, the application will not be accepted.

The Application Package

Applicants who meet the above criteria are provided with a Dominica Residence Application Package, which includes:

Residence Application Form - must be filled in completely, with extension of stay details noted.

- must be filled in completely, with extension of stay details noted. Medical Form- to be completed by a local medical doctor, including HIV test and chest x-ray.

to be completed by a local medical doctor, including HIV test and chest x-ray. Supporting documents - all required paperwork must be submitted together, otherwise the application will not move forward.

Other Residency Pathways

Dominica also offers flexible options for those who wish to relocate through different routes:

Employment route: Secure a 6-month work contract, renew it, and after 5 years of working and living in Dominica, you can apply for PR.

Secure a 6-month work contract, renew it, and after 5 years of working and living in Dominica, you can apply for PR. Entrepreneur visa : Invest at least USD 50,000 in a local business through the Economic Diversification Fund or USD 100,000 in a new venture. This fast-tracks residency, which can be granted in as little as 45 days if you meet the requirements.

: Invest at least USD 50,000 in a local business through the Economic Diversification Fund or USD 100,000 in a new venture. This fast-tracks residency, which can be granted in as little as 45 days if you meet the requirements. Golden visa / Citizenship by investment: This is one of the most popular choices for global investors. By contributing USD 100,000 (Rs 88,74,295) to the Economic Development Fund or purchasing real estate worth at least USD 200,000 (Rs 1.7 Crore) you can qualify for citizenship.

Tax Residency

To be recognised as a tax resident in Dominica, one must either hold a permanent residence permit and spend significant time in the country, or meet the 183-day residency rule in a tax year. Income tax is levied on a worldwide basis for residents.

Why Dominica Appeals To Indians

Dominica is part of the Antilles archipelago, home to about 70,000 people, and known for its rainforests, waterfalls, and laidback island life. English is the official language, the East Caribbean Dollar is its currency, and Roseau is the capital. For Indians seeking a simpler, quieter lifestyle abroad without the stress of mass tourism, Dominica offers an excellent choice.