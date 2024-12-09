Disha Patani's Silver Co-Ord Set Brings Disco Fever Decemeber In Style

Disha Patani knows how to swoon hearts with every look, and her latest Instagram post is proof. The actress recently performed at the Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded event in Dubai and shared a series of stunning photos on her feed. It was her OOTN that grabbed all the attention. For the performance, she rocked a silver two-piece ensemble, which included a sequined bralette with noodle straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the backless top with a matching skirt adorned with large reflective mirrors. Wearing this outfit, Disha looked every bit of a disco queen. Her messy hair was cascading in waves on her shoulders. The star accessorized with hoop earrings and metallic high boots. Disha's makeup team showed their best work with golden eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and nude lipstick.

Disha Patani continues to turn heads every time she shares sneak peeks of her looks on Instagram. Earlier, she raised the temperature in a powder blue gown. She wore the sassy number while posing against the breathtaking Dubai skyline. Her strapless dress featured a corset bustier and a sweetheart neckline. The gown also had a thigh-high slit that added a bold touch to her outfit. Disha kept her accessories minimal, allowing the gown to take centre stage. She chose a sleek necklace, matching drop earrings and a bracelet. Dewy makeup with rosy cheeks and nude lips gave her a flawless evening look.

Before that, Disha Patani served up some serious beach fashion goals in a sunshine yellow bikini. She wore a bralette with tie-up detailing at the front and a halter neck. The fashionista paired it with a matching sarong layered over the bikini bottoms. She skipped accessories, letting her natural beauty shine. For makeup, she opted for a generous amount of highlighter for a perfect glow, along with thin strokes of eyeliner and nude lipstick.

Disha Patani's fashion wardrobe is filled with show-stopping pieces.

