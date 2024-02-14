Disha Patani's Fresh Glowing Face Sums Up A Minimal Valentine's Day Look

Disha Patani's playful spin on all things fashion has always managed to keep up with her status as a style maven. While her style has always been on our radar, her beauty choices have also managed to grab our attention. Her fondness for minimal makeup is quite evident in her selfies and indeed her glowing skin reflects her solid skincare goals. Well, if you are looking for some makeup inspiration, Disha Patani's Instagram is the right place to head to. Once again, the actress posted another no-makeup selfie on Instagram and well, we are impressed. Her no-makeup glam looked absolutely perfect with barely-there makeup and wispy lashes. She left her tresses open to accentuate her simple yet appealing style. She gave all minimal makeup lovers much-needed makeup inspiration.

Also Read: Disha Patani Is The Valentine's Day Gift That Keeps On Giving In A Glittering Red Co-Ord Set

Disha Patani's beauty trajectory has never failed to impress us especially because the actress often loves to keep it minimal when it comes to making a statement. Previously, she dished out some Valentine's Day inspiration in a white corset top and casually chic denims. What truly stole the show, though was her trendy dewy glam makeup that was topped with wispy lashes and glossy lips. Minimal with tints of pink was her modus operandi. Her open tresses perfectly completed her look.

Also Read: Bookmark Disha Patani's Dewy Glam And Glossy Lips For Valentine's Day 2024 Makeup Look Ideas

Disha Patani's beauty game is equally solid and this is proof.