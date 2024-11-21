Disha Patani Sparkles Brighter Than The Dubai Skyline In A Strapless Powder Blue Gown

Once Disha Patani gets the memo for the night, she puts her most stylish foot forward to look her very best. Glamorous went on overdrive with Disha Patani in a powder blue gown from her recent visit to Dubai with the breathtaking skyline twinkling bright at night in the backdrop. The actress turned heads in a stunning strapless powder blue gown with a corseted bustier and a sweetheart neckline accentuating her silhouette with delicate sequin embellishments shimming under the light. A thigh-high slit brought the element of drama of equal parts bold and elegant. Disha paired her ensemble with minimalist accessories, letting the gown shine. She wore a drop necklace with matching drop earrings and a sleek bracelet on her wrist. Her soft wave hairstyle and subtle, dewy makeup enhanced the ethereal vibe, with a pair of silver heels to complete the look with finesse.

One may identify Disha Patani's style as cool casual on most days. But on days she steps out in her glamorous, with her choice of ensemble you can expect fireworks. For instance, in yet another sequinned powder blue number as seen on her Instagram profile. Strapless with a corseted bustier embellished with rhinestones of all kinds and dazzling in it was Disha herself. She styled this one with a messy bun for the hairstyle but the approach was still minimal for the dress to be the focal point.

Disha Patani continues to cement her status as a force of fashion who can go from casual to glam in one hot minute.

