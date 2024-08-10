Disha Patani Slayed Weekend Style In A Chic Woven Dress With A Thigh High Slit

Disha Patani in an rugged yet beautiful avatar is all we needed this weekend

Disha Patani recently added further glam quotient to the internet with her jazz inspired look. The Kalki 2898 AD actress shared pictures of herself on her Instagram handle dressed in a khaki-hued loosely woven dress teamed with voluminous crimped locks that added drama to the look. During her time in Bollywood she has earned quite a reputation for delivering winning fashion looks that show off her toned figure. What's more, Disha's fashion game got Orry commenting a fire emoji in the comments section, followed by her best friend Mouni Roy commenting, "Afro jazzz, Belle" along with a love struck emoji.

Also Read: Ditch The Gym And Shake A Leg With Disha Patani's Latest Dance Routine

Disha Patani's pictures on her social media saw her wearing an intricately woven khaki coloured dress with a halter neck tie-up closure. The ensemble had a backless design that was secured to Disha's torso with two tie-up details on her back which made the internet go gaga. The actress sported the ensemble that fitted her body like a glove and added further oomph by showing off her toned legs. The sleeveless dress was made out of a knit fabric with a mustard and brown coloured abstract print throughout. It also featured an irregularly interwoven lower half that flowed from a wrap detail around the waistline.

For her accessory picks of the day, Disha wore a bronze-toned cuff bracelet on her wrist and a couple of rings adorning her fingers.

As for her hair and makeup, Disha styled her long and dark tresses in a crimped side-parted open look that fell from her shoulders downwards. On the makeup front, Disha Patani was seen wearing a glowing base, an overall bronzer-laden face, full brows, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a hint of berry-toned blush, highlighted high points of her face, and a deep plum coloured luscious lip gloss to tie the look together.

Trust Disha Patani to make heads turn donning a rugged chic backless khaki dress and make heads turn while doing so.

Also Read: Disha Patani May As Well Have Plucked The Red Daisies From Her Dress To Match Her Wine Red Lip Colour