Disha Patani Gives This Pink Dhoti-Clad Dancer's No Fikar Twinning Attempt A Thumbs Up

Disha Patani recently took the internet by storm as she made her directorial debut with Kyu Karu Fikar. She made waves both for her directorial skills and her style in the video. Recently, an artist and fitness enthusiast Akash Dinesh Prabhu gave South Indian fashion a very Barbiecore spin as he attempted to twin with Disha just in time for Onam. In the original video, Disha wore a breezy pink, flared dress. The dancer matched colour and moves with Disha as he was seen grooving to the beats of the song while styled in a bright pink dhoti. Though Disha wore a brighter shade, the video which Akash captioned "Let's twin with Disha in the song' received a lot of attention from many online, including the star he was trying to emulate. Disha shared his twinning video to her Instagram stories just about an hour after he shared the post.

Disha Patani's enviable physique and millennial-style aesthetic combined with her on-screen skills have worked well to grow her fanbase, now at 59 million. The release of Kyu Karu Fikar's music video showcased her versatility and created a buzz like never before. The actress and her Barbiecore-styled squad created a storm with their dance moves and their style swag demonstrating 5 ways to wear Barbie pink: Strappy Skater Dress, Sleeveless Sweater On A Shirt, Mini Skirt With A Crop Top, Cardigan And Denims and Puff-Sleeved Mini Dress. In one of the posters of the song, Disha aced her love for the Barbie hue in the cutest way. She donned a strapless corset top paired with a pleated micro mini skirt. Her two cute ponytails perfectly completed her look.

While dancer Akash may not have got the hue on point in his attempt to twin with Disha Patani, this squad would do well to take a few notes from his style to add to their Barbiecore stylebook for the future. What's more, turns out swag trumps perfection so Kyu Karu Fikar.

Disha's Barbiecore style is indeed something that we all would want to twin with.