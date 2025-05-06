Disha Patani Exudes Elegance In An All Red Embellished <i>Lehenga</i>

Disha Patani yet again proves that she can ace any outfit with utmost perfection and grace. From traditional to western style, Disha dons every look with an ounce of perfection. Recently, the star posted a series of pictures in an all-red outfit exuding glam. The star opted for a red attire that screams power and confidence.

In the pictures, we can see Disha donning a red, shimmery cut-out lehenga set. Her outfit consists of a red blouse that comes with a bold neckline that accentuates her curves just fine. The star further paired her look with a matching shimmery skirt that added all the necessary drama to the look. The sequins work all over her outfit, making the look more appealing and beautiful. The star added a pair of matching gloves to her look for more classic charm. Letting the outfit talk, the star ditched the accessories and went for a glam makeup look. For her makeup, she went for neutral and minimal with a glowing base, muted rose lips, a gentle sweep of blush topped with highlighter, shimmery pink eyelids, classic eyeliner, wispy lashes and neatly done brows. The star completed her look by styling her tresses in soft waves and letting them all cascade down her shoulders.

One can always count on Disha Patani for some power-dressing inspiration.