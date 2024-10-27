"Wrapped In Khadi And The Earths Essence", Sonam Kapoor Stunned In A Rust-Coloured <i>Lehenga</i> And A Soil And Clay Body Ornament

Sonam Kapoor proved that she is the OG fashion icon of Bollywood with her latest Instagram post. It was designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's annual Diwali party and the celebrity wouldn't have missed it for the world. Of course, the actress, known to out strike existing trends to set one of her own, did it again. The mother-of-one was seen wrapped in a crushed khadi lehenga in a beautiful rust hue but the best part was her blouse paired with it.

With the importance on sustainability and strong advocacy for Indian made, Sonam Kapoor's Diwali continued to uncover the beauty and potential of fashion with the unthinkable. Sonam Kapoor was “wrapped in khadi and the earth's essence” as she donned a rust coloured lehenga and dupatta in a crushed khadi fabric from the house of designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla with a blouse made of clay. The lehenga featured a densely pleated ghera and a broad gold gota-work border around the hemline. It was teamed with a matching dupatta that she wore pleated on her shoulders with a similar but thinner gold gota-patti design on the borders. The star of the show was definitely the body ornament made out of Karnataka red soil and Multani clay by The Vernacular Modern. The ensemble was styled by celebrity stylist and Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor that celebrated the human connection to “Bhumi—the earth we come from, and the inner strength and pride it evokes.” It honoured the tradition and the divine energy within and celebrated the inner Devi. All in all, it was an embodiment of the poetic connection that we have to our roots and traditions celebrated this Diwali.

For her accessories, Sonam Kapoor wore layered necklace moment with a vintage gold emerald choker along with a beaded emeralds longer lariat necklace vintage jadau gemstone pendants. Her ears were adorned with emeralds and diamonds encrusted old gold stud earrings and a couple of emeralds, diamonds and gold cocktail rings adorning her fingers.

On the hair and makeup front, Sonam's long and black tresses were styled by hairstylist Hrishikesh Naskar into a centre-parted open waves. Makeup artist Mehak Oberoi added the perfect strokes of golden glam to the look with a beaming base, a perfectly bronzed and highlighted face, bushy brows, a wash of bronze eyeshadow on the lids, lots of mascara for dreamy lashes, contoured cheekbones with a golden highlighter as a topper and a rose-brown hued matte lip colour to add a hint of colour to her lips. This wasn't all, Sonam wore her nude manicure and her Karwa Chauth mehendi on her palms that made her look festive ready and how.

Sonam Kapoor's love for the Earth, inner strength and the pride it evokes won with her rust lehenga and soil-clay body ornament for Diwali.

