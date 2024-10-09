When On A Family Vacation In Maldives Like Sonam Kapoor, 5 Activities You Must Not Miss Out On

Sonam Kapoor recently returned from a dreamy vacation in the Maldives, surrounded by her loved ones. On this idyllic escape was her husband Anand Ahuja, their adorable son Vayu, her sister Rhea Kapoor and her brother-in-law, Karan Boolani. The family stayed at the luxurious One & Only Maldives resort, where they indulged in unforgettable experiences. From savouring authentic Maldivian cuisine to basking in the golden sun, every moment looked like pure bliss. Baby Vayu stole the spotlight, delightfully enjoying rides at the resort's amusement park. In one of the slides, we see a pelican perched on the seashore, while another captures a candid moment of Sonam laughing. One snap shows Sonam and her husband enjoying a relaxing spa treatment. She also stuns in a tropical green dress, standing by a pool surrounded by coconut trees. A heartwarming slide features the entire family seated together at a candlelight dinner by the beach.

Reflecting on her vacation days, Sonam wrote, “From the moment we arrived, the breathtaking beauty of the islands took our breath away. The turquoise waters, soft white sands, and vibrant coral reefs created a stunning backdrop for our family adventures." Detailing their travels, she continued, "Our days were filled with laughter, exploration, and togetherness. Whether we were snorkelling among colourful fish, enjoying beach games, or simply relaxing by the pool, each moment was a cherished memory in the making."

While the tropical islands are most often visited by couples for romantic holidays, who is to say they can't be the stop for family vacations? Like Sonam Kapoor, if you are planning a trip with your fam-jam, check out the top 5 family-friendly activities to do in Maldives.

1. Snorkelling

Enjoy snorkelling with your family at Maafushi Island and explore the barrier reefs of Kaafu Atoll. This is one of the must-try activities on a trip to Maldives and can be availed of from 8 AM to 9 PM on all days.

2. Dolphin Watching

Maafushi Island in the Maldives is also popular for dolphin watching. From January to April, if you are planning a trip here, then embark on a sunset cruise to enjoy the dolphins playfully jumping around.

3. Village Touring

You can explore the lifestyle and cuisine of the locals residing in Kanuhura, Hulhudhoo, Maradhoo and Feydhoo Islands, amongst others. Additionally, you can indulge in Boduberu shows featuring the Maldives' traditional music and dance with the locals for maximum enjoyment during your stay in the foreign land.

4. Scuba Diving

Can you miss scuba diving in the Maldives? Absolutely not. You can enjoy the activity throughout the year, but December to May is the best time at Maaya Thila from 8 AM to 9 PM.

5. Whale Submarine Tour

The Maldives offers this wonderful underwater adventure, which is one of the best things to do with your family. You can discover the underwater world in a 45-minute dive at the Tear Drop Reef, filled with black coral and over 100 types of fishes. This is also a better option for those who generally have difficulty scuba diving or snorkelling.

