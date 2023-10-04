Diljit Dosanjh's Sleek Black Celine Jackets For Ghost's Music Video Work The Double Shift To Look Twice As Swag

Diljit Dosanjh dials up the swag quotient in latest music video

The Diljit Dosanjh in your books hits the right notes with his groovy foot-tapping music. In our books though, he's also one of the biggest icons of fashion. The Punjabi singer hits it out of the park yet again. We've seen him in colour blocked athleisure and in monochrome kurta-pyjama sets if you're lucky. But we weren't prepared to see him in his structured blazers that perfectly complemented his matching turban in his latest single, Ghost. In a lavish setup for the backdrop, Diljit Dosanjh's suave Celine layers work twice as hard. While an embellished jacket lives up to his statement appeal, a black crewneck jacket with large golden buttons was sharp with a hint of opulence. Although both the outfits are in stark contrast to each other, the similarities in monochrome and accessories work overtime to make this headbanging release a fashionable one.

There are no rules for Diljit Dosanjh's colourblocked athleisure looks. On stage, in his music videos and in his cooking videos as a bonus, his oversized athleisure outfits are the best example of how East meets West for a fashion explosion. A powder blue bomber jacket, baggy joggers and a black turban are all it takes to take this music sensation on top of the style charts too.

Where there is glitter, there's a glimmering hope for Diljit Dosanjh to be on the radar too. Bomber jackets are a staple in the singer-actors closet. It was not surprising, therefore, to find him in his sequinned best on stage too rocking one of his tracks in style. We do absolutely reckon this dazzling human disco ball on and off the stage though.

Diljit Dosanjh's beats and fits, what do we say other than "iconic" to describe them both?

