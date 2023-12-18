Demi Lovato Gets Engaged To Jordan Jutes Lutes With A Stunning Bespoke Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring

All Eyes Are On Demi Lovator's Bespoke Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring

As we come to the end of 2023, it has turned out to be a year that will do down in the books for Demi Lovato. The singer announced her engagement to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in her latest post on Instagram. The couple were captured joyfully in love in their pictures on the platform as they matched in grungy black outfits. However, scroll through and the second picture will be the one that will capture your attention. On Demi Lovato's glossy manicured fingers is her gorgeous sparking diamond engagement ring from Jordan. As per People Magazine, Demi's unconventional ring comes in a pear-shaped style in a bespoke pattern. To bring it to life, Jordan worked with New York-based fine jewelry boutique Material Good at the store's SoHo location.

(Also Read: Demi Lovato Goes Rocket Man Chic In Two Stunning Pantsuits To Pay Tribute To Elton John)

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ddlovato

Demi's delight was evident in her caption, which said, "I'm still speechless last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.. My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.. every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

Jordan too posted the same set of photos, with the caption - "yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can't imagine my life without you and thank god now i'll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i'm so in love with you".

Congratulations are in order to the happy couple. Now we can't wait to get a closer look at that ring.

(Also Read: We'd Give Millie Bobby Brown's Bridal Chic Embellished Co-Ord Set An 'Eleven' On Ten)