Chinamaxxing Is The Latest Viral Trend: Why Is Everyone Suddenly 'Becoming Chinese'?

First, it was Japan. Think matcha rituals, minimalist homes, Studio Ghibli-core aesthetics. Then came Korea, with K-beauty routines, glass skin, K-dramas, and carefully curated wardrobes. India had its moment too, with Ayurveda, yoga, saree drapes, and "desi girl" aesthetics making their way into global feeds.

And now, if your Instagram algorithm feels slightly different, you are not alone. The latest cultural wave sweeping social media is China.

From "very Chinese mornings" to gua sha routines and congee breakfasts, a new kind of aesthetic is taking over. It is not loud or flashy. If anything, it feels slower, softer, and comforting.

Why Everyone Is Becoming Chinese On Instagram?

At the centre of this shift is a broader fatigue with fast-paced, hyper-optimised lifestyles. The appeal of "becoming Chinese" online is less about identity and more about adopting a rhythm of life that feels calmer and more intentional.

The trend took off in early 2026 when Chinese-American creator Sherry Zhu began posting videos about everyday habits she grew up with, from drinking hot water to wearing indoor slippers and eating warm, nourishing food. What began as casual sharing quickly turned into a viral moment, with millions of users declaring they were in their "very Chinese era".

Soon, people were not just watching these videos. They are trying them.

So, What Does Becoming Chinese Look Like

Scroll through Instagram or TikTok right now, and you will find a familiar set of visuals.

Morning routines that begin not with iced coffee, but with hot water. Breakfasts that swap granola for congee. Evenings that include herbal teas instead of sugary shakes. There is a noticeable shift from "doing more" to "doing gently".

A large part of this draws from principles associated with Traditional Chinese Medicine, which emphasises balance, warmth, and long-term wellbeing over quick fixes.

The Rise Of C-Aesthetics

Beauty is perhaps where the shift is most visible.

Instead of heavy contouring or multi-step routines, the focus is on what many creators call "high-performance minimalism". Think glowing skin, de-puffed faces, and tools like gua sha becoming part of everyday routines. Skincare leans into herbal ingredients and slow results rather than instant transformation.

Fashion, meanwhile, blends affordability with aspiration. Platforms like Shein and Temu have made Chinese streetwear aesthetics widely accessible, from oversized track jackets to sleek monochrome outfits.

Brands like Adidas are also available in much cheaper and cooler pieces sold in China, which make viral Reels.

There is also a subtle incorporation of traditional elements, whether it is hanfu-inspired silhouettes or styling choices that nod to older influences.

The "Chinese baddie" or "I got my makeup done in China" look, as it is often tagged, sits somewhere between polished and effortless.

The Wellness Core Of It All

If there is one thread tying the trend together, it is wellness.

The idea of starting your day with warm food instead of cold, or doing a short Baduanjin routine instead of an intense workout, feels approachable.

Baduanjin, an 800-year-old qigong practice, has become especially popular. Short, gentle movements that promise better circulation, reduced stress, and improved posture have made it an easy entry point for beginners.

Even the emphasis on soups, broths, and ingredients like goji berries or snow fungus, which people are now incorporating into their beauty and wellness routines, also fits into this larger narrative of nourishment rather than restriction, according to Chinese medicine.

All these trends growing come under one single trend in what the Internet is calling: Chinamaxxing.

So, What Is Chinamaxxing?

Like earlier "maxxing" trends, which focused on optimising different aspects of life, think protein maxxing, fibremaxxing, etc., Chinamaxxing is about adopting Chinese habits, aesthetics, and routines in pursuit of a better, more balanced lifestyle.

The content often leans into humour as well. Captions referencing "you met me at a very Chinese time in my life," "Don't mind me while I do my Chinese routine" are making memes, Reels, making the trend feel self-aware rather than overly serious.

Why Are People Chinamaxxing

There are a few reasons this trend has caught on as quickly as it has.

First, it taps into burnout . Many users, especially Gen Z, are looking for alternatives to hustle culture. The promise of slower mornings, warmer meals, and gentler routines is deeply appealing.

. Many users, especially Gen Z, are looking for alternatives to hustle culture. The promise of slower mornings, warmer meals, and gentler routines is deeply appealing. Second, it is accessible . You do not need expensive products or a complete lifestyle overhaul. Drinking hot water, trying a simple exercise routine, or switching your breakfast is easy enough to experiment with.

. You do not need expensive products or a complete lifestyle overhaul. Drinking hot water, trying a simple exercise routine, or switching your breakfast is easy enough to experiment with. Third, there is a growing curiosity around Chinese culture itself. From tech and infrastructure to beauty and fashion, China's global influence has been steadily rising, and social media is amplifying that interest.

has been steadily rising, and social media is amplifying that interest. Travel plays a key role in this growing curiosity. Data shows that China's inbound tourism has experienced explosive growth in early 2026, with foreign visitor numbers surging over 110% during the New Year holiday compared to the previous year, driven by expanded visa-free policies for more than 40 countries, streamlined entry procedures, and the viral "China Travel" trend on social media platforms.

Arrivals in secondary cities like Chongqing (up 170%), Hainan, and Dali have skyrocketed, fueled by influencers showcasing cultural sites, eco-tourism, and immersive experiences, while a stronger RMB attracts high-spending travellers from Southeast Asia and beyond.

This boom, which saw a 38-52% rise in the first weeks of 2026 alone, has boosted GDP contributions from tourism and signals a full post-pandemic recovery, outpacing 2019 levels in key metrics like bookings and experiential activities.

And then there is the algorithm . Once a few of these videos go viral, they multiply quickly, creating the sense that everyone is doing the same thing at once.

. Once a few of these videos go viral, they multiply quickly, creating the sense that everyone is doing the same thing at once. Music has also played a role. Tracks like Blueprint Supreme by Hong Kong artist SKAI ISYOURGOD have become unofficial soundtracks to the trend, adding a sense of ambition and aesthetic cohesion to these videos. On just Instagram alone, the song has over 441K Reels.

has also played a role. Tracks like Blueprint Supreme by Hong Kong artist SKAI ISYOURGOD have become unofficial soundtracks to the trend, adding a sense of ambition and aesthetic cohesion to these videos. On just Instagram alone, the song has over 441K Reels. The song's themes of success and upward momentum fit neatly into the aspirational tone of Chinamaxxing content.

Will India Be Next?

If past trends are anything to go by, the answer is probably yes.

From K-beauty to Japanese minimalism, global social media trends tend to reach India a little later, but they do arrive. And once they do, they are often adapted in uniquely local ways.

Chinamaxxing has already begun appearing on Indian feeds. It is still early, but the signs are there. It would not be surprising to see Indian creators soon putting their own spin on these routines, blending them with familiar practices like Ayurveda or yoga.

For now, though, the Internet seems to be in its Chinese era.