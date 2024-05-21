Chhaya Kadam Shines In Mother's Golden Banarasi Saree, Maharashtrian Nath at Cannes 2024

Chhaya Kadam Shines In Mother's Banarasi Saree, Nath at Cannes 2024

Veteran actress Chhaya Kadam of recent Laapataa Ladies fame made a stunning debut on the Cannes red carpet, capturing attention with her distinctive fashion choice. Foregoing designer gowns, she chose to honour her late mother by wearing her cherished Banarasi saree and traditional jewellery. The saree, a six-yard masterpiece in metallic gold, featured intricate floral embroidery, exuding timeless elegance. Chhaya paired it with a deep purple, full-sleeved blouse, adorned with matching golden floral embroidery, enhancing the ensemble's elegance. Her jewellery was equally significant, as she wore her mother's Maharashtrian nath, beautifully embellished with pearls and jewels, along with matching earrings and a statement ring. Completing her traditional look, Chhaya's eyes were accentuated with kohl, and her hair was adorned with a garland of white flowers.

Also Read: Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami Upped The Croisette's Desi Glam In An Elegant Champagne Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Saree

Not too long ago, Chhaya Kadam draped herself in a dual-toned saree. The saree-torial spectacle featured a crimson shade, lined with plenty of white stripes. An orange and red piping added pizzazz to the ethnic ensemble. The boho-tribal prints around the edges and the pallu catered to Chhaya's love for unconventionality. A quarter-sleeved black blouse enhanced the vibrant hue of the saree. Silver oxidised jewellery comprising bangles, a pendant, an enormous ring, and a pair of jhumkas added to the look. A stroke of kajal was all she needed to complete her look.

Chhaya Kadam has us hooked to her traditional style files. For an event last year, she wrapped herself in another simple yet beautiful orange saree. The crisp pleats went across her shoulders, cascading all the way down in sheer elegance. The purple piping poised the ideal variance and a matching colour-coded blouse served panache. Mini-sequinned polka dots in gold and similar borders elevated the aesthetics. Junk jewellery was Chhaya's staple choice with a stylish pair of glasses.

Chhaya Kadam style is sure to keep setting new standards and we're sure her next look will make the wait a worthy one.

Also Read: Nancy Tyagi's Self-Made Sequin Hooded Saree Brought Desi Magic To Cannes 2024