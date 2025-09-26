Chetan Bhagat Tells NDTV His New Book <i>12 Years</i> Explores Love In The Age Of Situationships

Author and screenwriter Chetan Bhagat is back with his latest novel, 12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story, and this time he is taking on one of today's most talked-about dating trends - situationships.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Bhagat explained that the book reflects the complexity of relationships in 2025. "There was a time (2009) when a story like Two States was relevant, but today we live in a different world. We are not living in simple times; we are living in the time of situationships," he said.

Chetan Bhagat broke down the term for viewers, "It basically means a confused relationship - one that does not have a definition. So, more than trying to convince the parents, what if the boy and the girl are not convinced themselves?"

Situationships are loosely defined romantic or sexual relationships without clear labels or long-term expectations. They fall somewhere between friendship and a committed relationship, often leaving those involved questioning what they really want.

When asked if situationship is the cornerstone of the love story in his new book, Chetan Bhagat confirmed, "Yes, it makes them think - Are we just having fun? Is it love or just lust? Is it just great s*x and we aren't supposed to be together? Is it a hot fling or are you the one?"

According to him, this is exactly what makes the book relatable. "In times of infinite choices on Instagram and dating apps, how do you know if someone is the one?" he said.

The Storyline

12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story follows Saket, a 33-year-old struggling stand-up comic, and Payal, a 21-year-old rising star in private equity. The two couldn't be more different - in age, background, and beliefs - yet they are irresistibly drawn to each other.

The novel explores whether their connection is just chemistry or something deeper, whether it is love or simply lust, and ultimately asks a question that resonates with today's generation: how do you know if someone is right for you when everything says they're not?