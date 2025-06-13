Chanel's Global CEO Leena Nair Receives UK's Commander Of The British Empire Honour

Leena Nair, the Global Chief Executive Officer of Chanel, has been honoured with the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Prince William, Prince of Wales. This recognition, which is a part of the 2025 King's New Year's Honours list, celebrated her contributions to the retail and consumer sector.

The CBE is one of the UK's most prestigious civilian honours, awarded special honour given to individuals for significant achievements or outstanding service to the UK in areas such as the arts, sciences, charity, public service, and business.

A Chanel's official statement as quoted by Fortune read, "Leena has built a global reputation for progressive human-centered leadership, delivering holistic business impact for the long-term. Under Leena's leadership, Chanel has continued to drive its brand excellence, enhance client experience, and accelerate its sustainability commitments."

British-Indian business executive Leena Nair took the helm at Chanel in January 2022. She became Chanel's first female and Indian-origin CEO. She has since been praised for her progressive, human-centric leadership style which prioritises long-term business impact and social responsibility.

Under her leadership, Chanel has reportedly strengthened its brand identity, improved client engagement, and made significant progress on its sustainability goals. Notably, the company has increased its financial support to Fondation CHANEL, benefiting over 9 million women and girls worldwide.

Before joining Chanel, Leena served Unilever for three decades, serving as the company's Chief Human Resources Officer and a member of their Executive Committee. She was raised in Kolhapur, India.