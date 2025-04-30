Keira Knightley Looks Ethereal In A White Dress And Pearl Belt For Chanel Cruise Show

Pride and Prejudice fame Keira Knightley never misses the mark when it comes to making the right fashion choices. Her latest avatar at Chanel's Cruise 2025 show stands as the testament. Putting her best fashion foot forward, the Hollywood beauty picked out a floor-length white dress from the brand's fall 2025 collection for the occasion. The crew neck gown featured long, bell sleeves and a A-line maxi skirt. The bodice had seven black bows and a thick pearl belt with gold accents. The actress finished her look with a pair of slim black glasses. She kept her hair and makeup natural, keeping the focus on the dress. Check out the full look here:

In her previous outing at Chanel, Keira Knightley attended “Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto” exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum. The fashionista wore a black, long-sleeved, button-up blouse adorned with large, colourful floral prints. She paired it with a high-waisted, full-length skirt that featured multiple layered tiers. The entirely black contrasted well with the floral top and added sophistication to the whole ensemble. Keira finished her look with dangler earrings and a tied up messy bun.

Makeup wise she sported her beaming complexion topped off with a natural look and mascara filled fanned-out eyelashes. Her filled out eyebrows framed her face to perfection and was complemented with a touch of pink blush on the highpoints of her cheeks. She added the final touch of glam to her look with a light brown lip liner teamed with a matte lipstick to creat the perfect nude lip. Take a look:

Keira Knightley and her Chanel looks are a match made in fashion heaven.