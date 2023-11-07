CFDA Awards 2023: Anne Hathaway's Goes Rogue Wearing Washed Denim And Diamonds On The Red Carpet

Anne Hathway's look for CFDA awards was all about denim and diamonds

Anne Hathaway's recent fashion encounters have been bold, daring, and experimental. Her wardrobe choices have surely gotten her fans' attention whenever the global icon makes a public appearance. Whether red carpet moments or award functions, there is never a dull moment with her recent risque fashion and wardrobe experiments taking centre stage. For the CFDA Awards 2023, the actress ditched the usual glitz and glam style to opt for casual fabric and chic jewellery to make a stellar fashion statement. She wore a strapless denim corset top with a floor-sweeping denim skirt that featured a trail behind. The skirt showcased a watercolour-like effect in shades of blue. What added the bling to her casual ensemble was the statement-making diamond necklace, studded bracelet, and statement rings. Leaving her tresses loose, the diva opted for minimal rosy makeup to go with the look.

Anne Hathaway's red carpet experiments reached a new level when she wore a Versace safety pin dress for the Met Gala 2023. The custom-made strapless tweed gown featured pearl-embellished safety pins on the base of the ivory silhouette. A similar ensemble was worn by Liz Hurley before Ms Hathaway. Anne wore a pair of embellished ivory gloves with the gown. A gold choker necklace with white pumps completed Anne's red carpet look.

If you don't remember Anne Hathaway's shimmery hooded gown for a Bulgari event, here's a refresher. The diva picked a sequin gown from Versace which featured a dramatic hood with a daring thigh-high side slit, and a relaxed-fit silhouette and shimmery sequins in shades of gold and silver. The beautifully studded Bulgari necklace is difficult to miss too.

Are you convinced about Anne Hathway's bold and daring looks on the red carpet? We certainly are.

