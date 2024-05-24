Kelly Rowland In A Neon Green Gaurav Gupta Co-Ord Set Certainly Knows How To Add Vibrance To The Cannes 2024 Red Carpet

Kelly In Neon Co-Ords Brought All The Radiance To The Red Carpet

When in Cannes, trust celebrities to serve an array of fabulous fashion. This season, the looks off the Croisette are expectantly good and celebrities are delivering chic glam, one after the other. Kelly Rowland is definitely on our list of fashionistas who is making red carpet glam look even better. For another look, the actress turned to Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for a bright ensemble. She looked radiant as ever in a stunning neon green beaded co-ord set by the designer. From the structured silhouette to the beading, her Gaurav Gupta number was meant to steal the spotlight on the red carpet. The one-shoulder plunging blouse was paired with a figure-grazing skirt that was perfect to make a statement. Her bold blue eye makeup paired with dewy skin and nude lips perfectly rounded off her beauty game.

Previously, she wore another Gaurav Gupta look that consisted of a black silhouette paired with a gold-toned breast plate

Kelly Rowland has been serving top-notch fashion at Cannes 2024. It is safe to say that she is on a mission to give fashion fanatics a moment for their style books. Recently, she walked the Cannes red carpet in a stunning strapless Anamika Khanna number. The fluid drapes of the look made it a solid red carpet-appropriate style and the brilliant hue of red was perfect to exude high-octane glamour.

Kelly Rowland's sartorial sensibilities are bound to impress