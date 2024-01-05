Deepika Padukone Is Bold And Beautiful With Her Minimal Makeup On The Cover Of Vogue Singapore

Cover Girl Deepika Padukone Defines Bold And Beautiful With Her Makeup

One of the country's prominent Bollywood actresses and leading lady in many blockbusters, Deepika Padukone is a national crush. The actress, besides her phenomenal performances, is known for her impeccable taste in fashion and classic beauty. She has numerous titles under her belt including beauty entrepreneur. The diva is on the cover of Vogue Singapore for their January 2024 issue, and it's hard to ignore her bold and beautiful makeup glam. Though minimal, it leaves a lasting impression. For one of the looks, Deepika opted for simply a dash of kohl, ample mascara, and bold red lip colour. Her accessories included a crystal-encrusted necklace, dangling earrings, and a statement ring which she teamed on an all-black turtleneck outfit.

For another shot, Deepika Padukone went for an absolutely clean look. Her mascara-laden eyes and bright red matte lips were accompanied by a broad black headband, and she kept her tresses sleekly tied. Her accessories included a pair of multi-coloured earrings.

In yet another picture, Deepika Padukone opted for multicoloured crystal-encrusted jewellery with her red pout and kohl-laden eyes. Her jewellery included a statement necklace with a green stone dangling pendant and a pair of multicoloured studs in the ears.

Deepika Padukone's beautiful looks and minimal makeup have been our favourite. For a recent event, the actress went for an enthralling nude glam look. The actress opted for mascara-laden kohled eyes, shimmery eyelids, blended highlights and a rosy, pink lip tint. She had tied her tresses in a neatly-tied bun leaving all the attention to be focused on her minimal makeup. Her majestic look was completed with a traditional gold statement-making necklace and a pair of matching studs.

Deepika Padukone's beauty and makeup looks are goals for many.

