Deepika Padukone's Effortlessly Cool Winged Eyeliner And Nude Lips Is One Of TIME's Best Photos Of 2023

Deepika's Effortlessly Cool Makeup Is One Of 2023's Best TIME's Photos

Deepika Padukone is living in her "have-it-all" era and rightly so. From launching her own self-care line to becoming a global face for international brands, Deepika Padukone's trajectory is only going further. Among her many achievements and new beginnings this year, Deepika's TIME's cover remains a classic. Her shoot from the May 2023 cover made it to TIME's Best Photos of 2023 and we are not surprised. Her penchant for all things sophisticated has always been statement-making. While her style for the cover was a solid ten, her beauty look was equally appealing. When it comes to makeup, Deepika Padukone has never backed away from experimenting. From her bold retro-inspired look at Cannes to her no-makeup look at the Oscars, she has managed to look every bit like a boss in every style.

For the TIME magazine cover, Deepika rested her faith in a minimal makeup look. She picked all the right shades from the nude palette that came together beautifully. While her simple winged eyeliner notched up the look, her matte nude lipstick was a total standout. She paired it with a minimal base and well-contoured cheeks. A dash of highlighter added that subtle shine to her style. Deepika aced her signature style and her middle-parted tresses made a case for the same. She left her mane open in soft waves that complemented her overall beauty look.

Deepika Padukone's beauty game is getting as equally strong as her style is.