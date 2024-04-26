Bhumi Pednekar's Rs 3.8 Lakh White Ensemble Is More Cutout, Less Dress But Fully Bold

Bhumi Pednekar in this white ensemble is nothing like you've ever seen her in

When Bhumi Pednekar isn't busy shooting meaningful films and attending weddings, you can find her at the nearest red carpet gala. And it is easy to spot her in case you were wondering. Never one to fit in a box, if you see an extraordinarily sculpted outfit down on the carpet, you can almost be sure to find Bhumi Pednekar wearing it. Like when we saw the silhouette of a Grace Ling outfit at the GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians Awards 2024 and knew instantly who the wearer was. An interestingly structured white ensemble with a white bralette top with metallic pipe, a long white with a back plate skirt held together with strings and a cropped blazer. The outfit is minimal in terms of the sophisticated straight cuts but the impact was anything but just minimal thanks to the cutouts. In case that wasn't enough, Bhumi chose a chromatic that matched the metallic accents of the outfit and in the shape of a human derriere. The total cost of the outfit is approx Rs 3.86 Lakhs and is available to be purchased as individual pieces too online. For makeup, it was a metallic sheen for the base and the overall look and her hair was styled to a messy braid tucked under the blazer.

The little black dress has many versions but a cutout backless one seems to be Bhumi Pednekar's favourite pick from the lot. It is not surprising that for red carpet events, movie promotions and premiere nights, she's got one perfect for any all-black dress code memo.

Bhumi Pednekar switches sides from being a trailblazer with eclectic styles to adhering to red carpet classics every once in a while. Bhumi in a deep blue off-shoulder gown comes at a time when everyone is trying to experiment with styles, textures and trends but often returns to the classics.

You simply can't fit Bhumi Pednekar's style into a mould.

