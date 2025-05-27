Bhumi Pednekar Channels Classic Elegance In A Dreamy Sara Mrad Gown

After impressing her fans with one striking look after another in The Royals, actor Bhumi Pednekar recently made heads turn at the Vogue Beauty Awards. She was seen wearing a body-hugging gown designed by Sara Mrad.

Rendered in soft shades of lavendar and pastel pink, the gown featured a pleated, watercolour-like pattern across the fabric and wrapped perfectly around her sculpted frame. What elevated the design further was the dramatic tulle train - voluminous and cascading behind her. From the back, the grown revealed meticulous pleating that fanned out into a bow, adding an artistic flair to the fit.

The textural flow of the fabric made Pednekar looked like a fairytale dream, which was perfect for a modern-day red carpet.

Her styling embraced a minimalist aesthetic, with her hair in a soft vintage waves parted to the side and rested gracefully over one shoulder - reminiscent of old-school Hollywood. The hairdo complemented the assymetrical structure of the gown, bringing a sense of balance to the look.

Makeup artist Nicky Rajani opted for a minimalist look as well. The Royal actress wore a radiant, dewy base that highlighted her natural glow. A soft rose-hued blush, subtle contouring and a muted pink lip tied the makeup together. Her gentle defined eye makeup featured a touch of shimmer that matched the muted tones of the outfit. Accentuated lashes and well-groomed eyebrows gave the look a fresh, youthful finish.

The minimal jewellery played a supporting yet luxurious role. The 35-year-old added the right amount of sparkle with pieces from Zoya Jewels. Her gold and gemstone earrings paired perfectly with the ensemble.

Stealing the spotlight at the awards night, Pednekar brought classic sophistication to the red carpet - and we're loving it!