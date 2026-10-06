Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon, And Mona Bhujel Shine At Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Show

Paris Fashion Week had a strong Indian presence on Monday as supermodels Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon and Mona Bhujel walked the runway for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel show at the Grand Palais. The three models appeared in three very different looks from the designer's Spring/Summer 2027 women's ready-to-wear collection, bringing their own runway presence to a show built around Chanel's familiar fashion language.

Blazy's collection featured 83 looks, with plenty of references to the house's classic style, while also playing with sheer fabrics, relaxed tailoring, checks, florals and fresh colour combinations.

Bhavitha Mandava Goes Sculptural In Black

Bhavitha Mandava, Chanel's first Indian House Ambassador, walked in look number 10, a black dress that stood out for its sculptural floral detailing.

The upper half of the dress featured large, three-dimensional rose-like elements stitched together across the bodice. Cut-out sections added some skin-baring detail, while the uneven shape of the dress gave the look an easy, flowing movement as she walked.

She paired the outfit with an ice-blue Chanel clutch, matching sandals and Chanel earrings. The cool-toned accessories added a soft contrast to the otherwise all-black ensemble.

Lakshmi Menon Brings In Pistachio Green

Lakshmi Menon appeared in look number 61, offering one of the freshest colour moments of the collection.

Her outfit brought together a pearl-white silk sleeveless blouse with a gold chain detail at the neckline and a pistachio-green skirt. The skirt featured gold edging and jewelled buttons, giving the simple colour palette a dressier finish.

A broad white belt defined the waist, while sandals and a Chanel clutch completed the look. She also carried the collection's classic Chanel tweed language through the jacket styled with the outfit.

Mona Bhujel Mixes Sheer, Checks And Florals

Mona Bhujel wore look number 17, taking a more playful approach to Chanel dressing.

Her sheer black blouse came with spaghetti straps, gathered detailing through the torso and a floral embellishment across the bust. She wore it with a gingham-patterned skirt and matching jacket, creating an interesting mix of transparency, checks and texture.

A leather belt brought structure to the outfit, while a classic Chanel handbag finished the look.

Together, the three appearances showed three sides of Blazy's Chanel: sculptural black, fresh colour and modern takes on classic checks.

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