Athiya Shetty Redefines Traditional Festive Fervour In A Gorgeous Pink And Gold Silk <i>Saree</i>

Expectantly enough, the festive season brings with it traditional inspiration in abundance. There is salwar suit style and lehenga lust in every corner that you look. However, not all of it will catch your eye; unless of course, it's a perfect marvel of sartorial quotient. Athiya Shetty's latest look came as close as it could to this standard. The Bollywood actress shared a series of photos wearing a divine pink and gold silk saree by designer label Anushree Reddy. In the pictures, Athiya is seen draped in the fuchsia-toned garment, which extends over her shoulder. The silk saree is covered in a gold floral embroidered weave across its length and featured a decorative gold border. Paired with it was a simple pink short-sleeve blouse with gold diagonal stripes that matched the tones of the saree. Letting the outfit soak the spotlight, Athiya kept her makeup natural and wore her long brunette tresses in a braid with jasmine flowers tucked into its length.

Part of the photo series was another look by Athiya wearing another Anushree Reddy saree; this time, more contemporarily themed in shades of gold. The yellow gold-toned sheer number featured glimmering gold embroidery in zig-zag lines patterned across its length with a broad multi-layered border. With it was a short sleeve blouse that had delightful scalloped edges. With her hair in loose waves, Athiya added in a deep smokey eye and neutral brown lip, while her face was framed by dangling earrings.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty

Nothing like saree style by Athiya Shetty to amp up the festive fashion fever.

