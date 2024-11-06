5 Ways To Avoid Price Surges In Airfare As Ticket Prices To Bihar And Jharkhand Soar For Chhath Puja

With Diwali and Bhai Dooj festivities wrapped up, the Chhath Puja season began this Tuesday with Nahay-Khay, the first ritual of the festival. This time of year sees a surge in people returning to their hometowns to celebrate Chhath with loved ones, leading to packed terminals and extremely crowded trains. Travelling by train has become quite challenging with the sheer volume of passengers, and those opting for flights are finding that airfare prices have skyrocketed, making the journey home increasingly costly. Several reports indicate that flying from various parts of India to Bihar and Jharkhand is currently more expensive than international flights to destinations like Dubai, Paris, Malaysia, Bangkok and Singapore. As per a report by ABP, flight tickets from Mumbai, Surat and Delhi to Patna and Darbhanga can cost approximately Rs 13,000 to Rs 18,000 and possibly go upwards of this figure too. During the same period, prices of flight tickets from the same destinations to Malaysia, Dubai and Bangkok are priced in approximately the same cost bracket.



If you're travelling for Chhath Puja 2024, you'll possibly have to shell out for the airfare. In future, here's how you can avoid a surge in flight ticket prices during the festive season.

1. Book Early

Purchase airline tickets 3 to 5 months ahead of time to lock in lower rates before prices rise due to increased demand closer to the festival date.

2. Choose Midweek Travel

Plan your departure and return for midweek days like Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays, as flights are often cheaper compared to weekends when demand is higher.

3. Avoid Peak Times

Try to book flights that are not early in the morning or late at night, as these times tend to be more expensive.

4. Monitor Fare Trends

Use fare calendars on booking websites, which highlight the lowest prices. This can help you identify cheaper days to fly if your dates are flexible.

5. Consider Alternate Airports

If you are flying to a city with multiple airports or nearby airports, compare the fares for each. Flying into or out of a secondary airport can sometimes be cheaper, especially during peak travel times.