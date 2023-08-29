If Beauty Is Pain, Rita Ora's Facial Acupuncture Is Just The Ouch Test To Prove It

Rita Ora experiments with beauty

There's a secret as to why celebrities have such incredibly good skin compared to the rest of us mere mortals like us. No, it isn't because they actually drink 8 glasses of water daily or workout 7 days a week. That may be a very real part of their routine,but the right treatments are what make all the difference. Using the right products and ensuring a healthy lifestyle is very beneficial for the skin but stars can afford to take this up many notches by opting for the right cosmetic procedures that money can buy. Take Rita Ora, for instance. The singer, in her latest series of photos on Instagram, gave us a peek at what she does to get her skin looking so radiant. In the picture, Rita is seen under the diffused light of a spa with narrow needles piercing her brow bone, jawline, neck and area around her mouth. The treatment in particular is called facial acupuncture, an ancient Chinese practice that focuses on the aesthetic condition of the face. Also known as cosmetic acupuncture, it is believed to use needles to stimulate blood flow, balance body energy and promote collagen production by targeting acupressure points of the face.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ritaora

For the singer, who tours round the year, attends celebrity events and shoots music videos, looking her finest is simply part of the job. So it's no wonder why she turns to silicone sheet masks to do the job. Previously, she called it one of her "video shoot essentials" when she wore her mask while scarfing down her breakfast for the big day.

Rita Ora loves her face masks so much, she even wore them when she stepped outside. Here she's seen with mask on as well as sunglasses when she head out for the day. Because, why should skincare stop even when you're outdoors?

Rita Ora might be the one to inspire you the next time you want to try a skincare treatment.

