Triptii Dimri And Vicky Kaushal Only Give Good News In Matching Versace Printed Looks

Triptii And Vicky Only Give Good News In Matching Versace Printed Looks

Triptii Dimri has been creating headlines ever since her Animal era and yet again, she has made us awestruck with her sartorial sensibilities. While her stunning style for Bad Newz was worth taking notes from, her cover girl look is on point too. The actress along with her Bad Newz co-star Vicky Kaushal appeared on the cover of Elle India. Indeed, the duo made sure that it was a fashion spectacle. In chic Versace looks, Triptii and Vicky's style was too good to be missed. Tripti turned to a textured bodycon midi skirt and printed bralette crop top to make a statement. Her black heels were a perfect pairing to match the chic aesthetic. She tied a black and white scarf around her neck for that extra edge. Vicky kept up with the printed vibe in a black and white shirt paired with black pants and matching shoes. The dup definitely knows how to keep up with the chicest fashion game.

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal have been serving some hot fashion on screen and off screen. With their latest release, the duo has taken the fashion bar higher. In a still from their song Jaanam, Triptii served some serious fashion energy as she aced hot girl style in a blue holographic cutout swimsuit. The plunging neckline and well placed cutouts were perfect to simply accentuate the look. Her bold eye makeup matched the aesthetic. Vicky as usual looked dapper in a shirtless look.

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal's latest cover shoot is a solid serve